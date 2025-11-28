DELMARVA- Don’t finalize your weekend plans just yet. There are plenty of ways to get moving and enjoy the holiday season on Delmarva, whether you’re shopping, giving back, or soaking in festive lights.
Milton Tree Lighting
Milton Memorial Park will kick off its holiday festivities Saturday night. The celebration starts at 5:30 p.m., with the big tree lighting at 6 p.m. The Cape Chorale from Cape Henlopen High School will lead carols and a sing-along.
Jingle Bell Bazaar
Shop small at the Jingle Bell Bazaar Friday and Saturday at the outlets in West Ocean City. More than two dozen local makers will offer handmade gifts, art, jewelry, and treats. The Grinch will visit on Friday, and Santa stops by Saturday.
Trees of Cheer
Give back with the Trees of Cheer event supporting families at the Ronald McDonald House in Delaware. Attendees can decorate a tree for kids staying at the house or hospital, with extra trees going to families in need.
Holiday Model Train Display
The Georgetown Public Library’s holiday model train display returns for its 14th year. Admission is free, and the display is located on the library’s second floor.