Over 11 days, the Rehoboth Beach Independent Film Festival brings out thousands of people to view a variety of American and international films. (Photo: CoastTV) 

DELAWARE- It's been a long week with Election Day and the usual work grind, but the weekend is finally in sight. Here are some cool things to do. 

Delaware Botanic Gardens Veterans Day Treat

Ahead of Veterans Day on Monday, Delaware Botanic Gardens is offering free entry for veterans with a military ID. Plus, anyone bringing a food donation for the Home of the Brave Foundation can enjoy the gardens for free too. Find out more information here

Beer, Wine & Spirits Showcase

The Delaware Beer, Wine & Spirits Showcase celebrates its 14th year on Saturday. It's the only statewide festival for the industry. This year’s event will take place at the Delaware Agricultural Museum. You can expect tastings, live music, food trucks and guided museum tours. Learn more and buy tickets here

Rehoboth Beach Independent Film Festival

The Rehoboth Beach Independent Film Festival is back at the Cinema Art Theatre in Lewes. The festival runs through Sunday, Nov. 11. Each year the festival brings out thousands of people to view a variety of American and international films. Click here for details. 

