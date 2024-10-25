DELAWARE- Get your costumes ready or throw something together last minute because there’s plenty of festive fun planned for the weekend.
Ocean City Sunfest
One of the biggest outdoor festivals in the region, Ocean City Sunfest kicks off. The four-day arts, crafts, music, and food fest brings local and national artisans from all over the country. The festival runs through the weekend, ending with fireworks on Sunday. You can find more information here.
Cops and Goblins
In Ocean View, Cops and Goblins will be held on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. The 9th annual festival at John West Park features a costume contest and a petting zoo, making it a fun outing for families and kids of all ages. Find details here.
Milton’s Wicked Weekend
Milton's Wicked Weekend is also happening on Saturday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Memorial Park. This event promises a variety of Halloween-themed activities and entertainment for everyone.
Delaware Renaissance Faire
This weekend marks the first of the Delaware Renaissance Faire. Head upstate to enjoy more than 90 craft vendor booths, trick-or-treating, and much more, all in a festive atmosphere celebrating the spirit of Halloween. You can buy tickets and find more information here.
Sea Witch Festival
The Rehoboth Beach Sea Witch Festival is set to delight attendees all weekend long. The Coast TV team will be marching along in the costume parade on Saturday. There will also be live horse shows, and the fun continues through Sunday with live music at the bandstand. It's the 34th annual Sea Witch this year. Check out the full schedule here.