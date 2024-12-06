DELMARVA- There’s no shortage of festive fun across Delmarva this weekend. Whether you’re shopping, wrapping gifts, or baking cookies, take some time to enjoy these holiday events with friends and family.
Holly Festival in Milton
Historic Milton is the place to be on Saturday for the 31st Annual Holly Festival. Running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the event features vendors at three locations: H.O. Brittingham Elementary School, Milton Fire Hall, and Milton Public Library. Free parking and shuttle services make it easy to explore.
At H.O. Brittingham Elementary, Santa will greet visitors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the option of professional photography or snapping your own photo. Kids can enjoy face painting, and food trucks will keep everyone fueled for the festivities. Find out more here.
Santa Bar Crawl in Rehoboth
The third annual Santa Bar Crawl takes over Rehoboth Beach on Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m. on the boardwalk at Wilmington Avenue. A group photo kicks off the event, so don’t be late!
The bar crawl supports two great causes—Toys for Tots and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Participants are encouraged to bring at least one new toy to donate and make a monetary contribution to Tunnel to Towers. Toy donations can be dropped off in designated boxes at participating bars and restaurants. Click here for details.
Tree Lighting at Big Oyster Brewery in Milford
Big Oyster Brewery in Milford is hosting its first-ever tree lighting event on Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m.
Admission is free with a donation of two non-perishable food items per person to support the Milford Healthy Pantry Center, part of the Food Bank of Delaware.
The event features activities for all ages, including live music and Christmas caroling from 3 to 6 p.m., a hot chocolate bar, local ice cream, and plenty of photo opportunities with festive decor. Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance from 4 to 6 p.m. More information can be found at this link.
Holiday Parades in Selbyville, Ocean City, and Lewes
Catch the holiday spirit at parades across the region.
Selbyville kicks things off Friday night, December 6, at 7 p.m., with its annual holiday parade.
On Saturday Ocean City’s holiday parade begins at 11 a.m., bringing cheer to Coastal Highway. Later that evening, Lewes will host its parade at 5 p.m., featuring the theme “Celebrating an Old-Fashioned Christmas in Lewes.”
