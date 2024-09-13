DELMARVA – Looking to spice up your weekend and make a difference at the same time? Whether you're in the mood for a cultural experience, a nature-filled adventure, or a chance to feel like a race car driver, there's something exciting for everyone.
Hispanic Fest
Celebrate Hispanic culture this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hispanic Festival in Georgetown. North Race Street will be packed with over 100 vendors, live music, art, and food from countries like Mexico, Colombia, and El Salvador. Proceeds from the event will benefit the First State Community Action Agency and other local organizations. Be sure to stop by the Telemundo Delmarva table and say hello!
Mushroom Foraging
Immerse yourself in nature with a mushroom foraging event this weekend in Worcester County. Experienced mushroom foragers will guide participants through the skills needed to identify thousands of mushroom species, discuss their health benefits, and explain how to avoid toxic varieties. The event takes place in an old-growth forest on a 500-plus acre family trust property in Berlin, from 9 a.m. to noon. You'll even get the chance to eat the mushrooms you find! Buy tickets here.
Sussex SoberFest
Enjoy a day of wholesome fun and celebrate recovery at Sussex SoberFest this Saturday at Hudson Fields in Milton, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature live music, face painting, food trucks, and resources for those struggling with addiction. Sponsored by Attack Addiction Delaware, SoberFest is a celebration of recovery for the community.
Laps for Charity
Ever wonder what it’s like to drive around the world’s fastest one-mile oval? Here's your chance! Dover Motor Speedway is hosting Laps for Charity starting at 8 a.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit local children in need through the Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter.
There are several options for participants:
- Regular Session: For $75 per vehicle, participants will take five laps around the track behind a Dover track vehicle.
- VIP Session: For $125 per vehicle, participants can take eight laps around the track individually behind a Dover track vehicle.
- Pace Car Passenger: For $50 per person, sit shotgun in Dover’s Ford Mustang Mach-1 pace car as it turns five laps around the Monster Mile.
- Photo at the Monster Monument: For $25 per vehicle, take a photo with your vehicle in front of the famous 46-foot-tall Monster Monument at Victory Plaza. Photos will be available for download on the Speedway Children's Charities-Dover website following the event.
- Track Treasures Trailer: Mementos, NASCAR collectibles, one-of-a-kind autographed items, clothing, and advertising banners will be available for purchase near the Monster Monument.
Participants are encouraged to pre-register their vehicles at Speedway Charities. Walk-up registrations are allowed, but priority access to the track will be given to those who pre-register.