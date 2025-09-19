DELMARVA- The streets are alive with festivals, music and community events this weekend!
Festival Hispano in Georgetown
Georgetown will host its 31st annual Festival Hispano on Sunday. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on North Race Street and celebrates Hispanic culture with food, live music and community activities.
Marine Debris Plunder in Ocean Pines
Ocean Pines will welcome Captain Jack Sparrow and his pirate crew for the Marine Debris Plunder on Sunday morning. The family-friendly cleanup rewards participants with prizes for the trash they collect.
Mid-Atlantic Skateboard Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
The first class of the Mid-Atlantic Skateboard Hall of Fame will be inducted Saturday in Ocean City, an event expected to draw skaters and fans from across the region.
Riverwalk Freedom Festival in Milford
Milford’s largest annual outdoor festival returns Saturday. The Riverwalk Freedom Festival kicks off at 9 a.m. and runs all day with live music, a brew garden, the annual Duck Dash and fireworks at dusk.
Delaware Resorts Fall Home Expo in Lewes
The Delaware Resorts Fall Home Expo is back this weekend at Cape Henlopen High School. More than 80 home-related exhibitors will be on display. The free event is open to the public Saturday and Sunday.
Ballet on the Beach at Assateague Island
Assateague Island will host Ballet on the Beach on Saturday. The professional outdoor dance festival is co-sponsored by Assateague State Park and the Maryland Park Service. Audiences are invited to bring beach chairs and enjoy the show before sunset. A rain date is scheduled for Sept. 21.
Capturing the Cape Photo Contest Celebration in Lewes
Cape Henlopen State Park will unveil the winning photographs from its first-ever digital photo contest on Saturday. The celebration takes place at 10 a.m. at the Biden Environmental Center. More than 100 photographers submitted over 350 images showcasing the park’s landscapes, wildlife and community. The event will include a prize presentation and public viewing of the winning entries.
OktoBearFest in Milton and Seaford
Brimming Horn Meadery and Bear Cult Brewing Company are teaming up for OktoBearFest 2025 on Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. Events will take place at Brimming Horn locations in Milton and Seaford, as well as at Bear Cult Brewing. The festival features German-style lagers, mead and cider, Pretzelvania Food Truck, and live polka music.
Milton Garden Tour
The Milton Garden Club will host its 24th annual Garden Tour on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event offers visitors the chance to explore seven private gardens throughout the town, each with unique plantings and designs.
Tickets are $20 in advance at several local shops and $25 on the day of the tour at the Milton Historical Society. Proceeds support the club’s ongoing work to maintain gardens and planters in downtown Milton.