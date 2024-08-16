DELMARVA - As August moves along, make sure your calendar is up to date with the exciting events happening this weekend. It's fair and festival season, and there are plenty of cool things you won't want to miss.
Historic Lewes Farmers Market
This Saturday, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market is rolling out the red carpet for kids. The event at George H.P. Smith Park kicks off at 9 a.m. and features a scavenger hunt, storytime, and craft-making activities. Kids can also enjoy face painting and a petting zoo with baby bottle lambs.
Annual Charity Open Car Show in Georgetown
Car enthusiasts will gather in Georgetown for the Annual Charity Open Car Show, hosted by the Beachcombers Corvette Club. The event at 1st State Chevrolet runs from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Trophies will be awarded to the top 30 cars, with proceeds benefiting Pathways to Success and the Del Tech Scholarship Fund.
"Shuck Cancer" 5K at Big Oyster Brewery
On Sunday, lace up your running shoes for the 2nd Annual "Shuck Cancer" 5K at Big Oyster Brewery. This event, dedicated to supporting those battling cancer, runs from 8 to 11 a.m. Participants can enjoy a post-race party at the brewery, with proceeds going to Fighting Pretty, a non-profit organization that empowers women in their cancer journey.
Wicomico County Fair
The Wicomico County Fair returns to Winter Place Park from August 16 to 19. This family-friendly event showcases the importance of agriculture on the Shore. Highlights include the Maryland High School Rodeo, livestock shows, and pie and wing eating contests. Admission and parking are free.
Phish Mondegreen Festival in Dover
The Phish Mondegreen Festival is lighting up the Dover Woodlands this weekend. The jam band began its performances on Thursday and will continue through Sunday night. The festival is expected to draw more than 45,000 fans to Delaware's capital city. Attendees can enjoy a Ferris wheel, daily farmers market, and on-site tattoos. Tickets are still on sale at mondegreen.phish.com.
Cape Water Tours: Full Moon Cruises
Looking ahead to Monday and Tuesday, Cape Water Tours will set sail from Lewes for Full Moon Cruises. Departing from the Anglers Road dock around 7 p.m., this Blue Moon adventure offers a unique way to experience the beauty of the Delaware coast. Tickets are available at capewatertaxi.com.