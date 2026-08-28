DELMARVA - From seafood and Jeeps in Ocean City to farmers markets, live music and classic cars, there are plenty of ways to close out the final weekend of August across Delmarva.
The second annual Ocean City Seafood Festival will take over Northside Park on Saturday from 1 to 8 p.m.
The festival will feature seafood from local and regional restaurants and food trucks, along with live music, cooking demonstrations, artisan vendors and a kids’ zone.
Tickets start at $18, while children 16 and younger are admitted free.
Jeep Fest continues through Sunday in Ocean City, bringing customized Jeeps, vendors and several activities to the resort.
Events include morning beach crawls and an obstacle course on the sand.
Northside Park will also host Sundaes in the Park on Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m.
The event will feature an ’80s-themed concert, children’s activities and ice cream. Fireworks are scheduled after dark.
The Historic Lewes Farmers Market will be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at George H.P. Smith Park.
More than 40 local farmers, growers and makers are expected to participate. Admission is free.
Free concerts will continue throughout the weekend at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand.
Performances are scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights at 8 p.m.
Classic cars and motorcycles will be on display Saturday at Rommel Harley-Davidson in Salisbury.
Hot Rods & Harleys runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature classic cars, hot rods, custom trucks, motorcycles, music and food.
The Delmarva Shorebirds will wrap up their final home series of the season this weekend at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury.
Games are scheduled throughout the weekend.
Lower Case Blues will perform Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. during Sunday Beach Daze at Big Chill Surf Cantina near Rehoboth Beach.
The weekly event features live music on the patio.
Whether you are looking for seafood, live music, cars, baseball or something for the family, there are plenty of events happening across Delmarva this weekend.