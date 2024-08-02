DELAWARE/MARYLAND - Celebrate the agriculture Delmarva has to offer this weekend, or if you want to watch athletes or artists, there are plenty of cool things to do.
Outdoor Fine Art & Fine Craft Show
It's weekend one of the Rehoboth Art League's 51st annual Outdoor Fine Art & Fine Craft Show. Work from more than 100 artists will be on display at the League's Henlopen Acres campus. Plus enjoy art demonstrations, gardens, exhibits and live music. This event is held rain or shine. It continues Aug. 10 and 11.
Pine'eer Craft Club Annual Craft Show
The Pine'eer Craft Club's 46th annual craft festival is also on Saturday. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Ocean Pines Community Center and White Horse Park. Shop 100% handmade items and home décor.
Karma Fest
Music, meditation, and massages will all be in Milton this weekend. Karma Fest returns to Hudson Fields. Tent camping is available to enjoy all of the yoga, live music and delicious food. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Brandywine Valley SPCA "Go for Gold Weekends" Adoption Special
The Brandywine Valley SPCA's "Go for Gold Weekends" adoption special continues for all adult cats over six months old and all adult dogs over one year. The reduced fee of $24 is in celebration of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The special continues each Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the Olympics. Keep watching the Olympics on CoastTV through August 11th.
Blessing of the Combines
Celebrate local agriculture and honor farm families this weekend. The 24th Blessing of the Combines is coming to downtown Snow Hill. The parade begins at 11 a.m. Plus, cars, trucks and motorcycles will be featured in the Wheels That Heal Car Club's show.
CHEER Car Show
The 14th annual CHEER Car Show is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It helps to feed hundreds of senior citizens in Sussex County.
Berlin Peach Festival
Berlin will be just peachy on Saturday. The 16th annual festival is back with pie baking contests and cooking demonstrations. It's free to enter the event on the lawn of the Taylor House Museum. The community festival also features live music, food vendors, art and kids games. It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a free shuttle from Berlin Intermediate School provided by the Ocean Downs Casino.
Historic Lewes Farmers Market Tomato Festival
The Historic Lewes Farmers Market is kicking off National Farmers Market Week with its Tomato Festival. There are contests for the biggest tomato at the market and to guess the number of tomatoes in a jar. Those who grow their own heirloom or hybrid tomatoes can enter the biggest tomato contest, which will be judged by weight. Organizers say growers should bring their tomatoes to the Tomato Festival Tent between 8 and 9 a.m. The market is open from 8 a.m. to noon. National Farmers Market Week runs Aug.4-11.
White Marlin Open
What is billed as the world's largest and richest billfish tournament is back next week, August 5th through 9th, in Ocean City. Four hundred boats participated last year, with over $10.5 million in prize money. Read more about the 51st event and register your boat at whitemarlinopen.com.
National Night Out
Meet your local first responders and learn about what they do on Tuesday, Aug. 6. National Night Out events can be found at the following locations and times:
- Richard Allen School in Georgetown 6 to 8 p.m.
- Ocean City Northside Park 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- 100 E. 7th Street in Blades from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Berlin William Henry Park at 4 p.m.