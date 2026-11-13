Crowds filling Grove Park last year at the Walk to End Alzheimer's

The Walk to End Alzheimer's takes place Saturday morning at Grove Park in Rehoboth Beach. The event begins with a ceremony before participants walk through the city to raise awareness and support the fight against Alzheimer's disease.

DELMARVA - From holiday shopping and a chili cook-off to charity walks and runs, there are plenty of ways to get out and enjoy the weekend across Delmarva.

Here are five Cool Things to Do this weekend:

Walk to End Alzheimer's | Rehoboth Beach

The Walk to End Alzheimer's takes place Saturday morning at Grove Park in Rehoboth Beach. The event begins with a ceremony before participants walk through the city to raise awareness and support the fight against Alzheimer's disease.

The event kicks off just before 9 a.m. CoastTV's Charlie Sokaitis will also be on hand as the event's emcee.

Tunnel to Towers 5K | Cape Henlopen State Park

Also on Saturday, the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk takes place at Cape Henlopen State Park. The event begins at 9 a.m.

The run honors fallen and injured first responders and military service members, as well as their families.

Holiday Market | Five Points

The fifth annual Holiday Market at the Villages of Five Points Community Center takes place Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

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Visitors can get a head start on their Christmas shopping while browsing arts, crafts and other items from vendors.

Holiday Market Place | Millville

The holiday shopping continues in Millville, where the Holiday Market Place takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chili Cook-Off | Delmar

Chili fans can head to State Street Park Pavilion in Delmar for the third annual Chili Cook-Off on Saturday.

The event runs from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 14.

Horseshoe Crab Hustle | Ocean View

The Horseshoe Crab Hustle wraps up the weekend Sunday in Ocean View.

The event features a 10K run and a mile-and-a-half walk, starting at Bethany Brewing Company on Hickman Road.

Pre-registration is available now, with race-day registration ending at 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

Managing Editor, Broadcast Journalist

Brandon started at CoastTV News in June 2024, anchoring the weekend newscasts for more than a year and reporting during the week. In May 2026, Brandon transitioned into the managing editor and 11 p.m. anchor positions.

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