DELMARVA - From holiday shopping and a chili cook-off to charity walks and runs, there are plenty of ways to get out and enjoy the weekend across Delmarva.
Here are five Cool Things to Do this weekend:
Walk to End Alzheimer's | Rehoboth Beach
The Walk to End Alzheimer's takes place Saturday morning at Grove Park in Rehoboth Beach. The event begins with a ceremony before participants walk through the city to raise awareness and support the fight against Alzheimer's disease.
The event kicks off just before 9 a.m. CoastTV's Charlie Sokaitis will also be on hand as the event's emcee.
Tunnel to Towers 5K | Cape Henlopen State Park
Also on Saturday, the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk takes place at Cape Henlopen State Park. The event begins at 9 a.m.
The run honors fallen and injured first responders and military service members, as well as their families.
Holiday Market | Five Points
The fifth annual Holiday Market at the Villages of Five Points Community Center takes place Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Visitors can get a head start on their Christmas shopping while browsing arts, crafts and other items from vendors.
Holiday Market Place | Millville
The holiday shopping continues in Millville, where the Holiday Market Place takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Chili Cook-Off | Delmar
Chili fans can head to State Street Park Pavilion in Delmar for the third annual Chili Cook-Off on Saturday.
The event runs from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 14.
Horseshoe Crab Hustle | Ocean View
The Horseshoe Crab Hustle wraps up the weekend Sunday in Ocean View.
The event features a 10K run and a mile-and-a-half walk, starting at Bethany Brewing Company on Hickman Road.
Pre-registration is available now, with race-day registration ending at 8:45 a.m. Sunday.