DELMARVA - From community walks and local art to classic cars and fall festivals, there are several events happening across Delmarva this weekend.
In Rehoboth Beach, the Boardwalk Buddy Walk returns Saturday to raise awareness for people with Down syndrome. The community walk is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon at the Boardwalk Bandstand.
Also Saturday, the Apple-Scrapple Festival returns to downtown Bridgeville, opening at 9 a.m. The festival features food, local vendors, live entertainment, crafts and apple- and scrapple-themed activities.
Car enthusiasts can head to Ocean City, Maryland, for Endless Summer Cruisin', which runs through Sunday, Oct. 11. Car shows and vendors will be set up at the Inlet parking lot and the Roland E. Powell Convention Center.
In Rehoboth Beach, Greyhounds Reach the Beach continues through Sunday, Oct. 11. On Sunday morning, greyhounds and their owners can participate in Greyhounds Walk the Boards.
Milton will also host events throughout the weekend. The Milton Art Walk takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with artwork displayed throughout the historic downtown.
On Sunday, Dogfish Head's Punkin Ale Fest brings a fall celebration to the brewery in Milton. The free, family- and dog-friendly event is advertised to feature food trucks, local vendors, live music and yard games.