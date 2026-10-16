Bark on the Boards
Bark on the Boards returns Saturday at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. The event features live entertainment, a DockDogs diving competition, local vendors, adoptable animals, pet costume contests and a 1K walk.
CAMP Rehoboth Block Party
CAMP Rehoboth will host its annual Block Party Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second block of Baltimore Avenue in downtown Rehoboth Beach.
The free event will feature live performances, local artists, vendors, businesses and nonprofit organizations. A new family zone will offer activities for children, including chalk art, carnival games and button making.
'Night of the Living Dead' screening
The Art League of Ocean City will host a free screening of the 1968 horror film "Night of the Living Dead" on Saturday at the Ashore Oceanfront Hotel, 10100 Coastal Highway.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and the film begins at 7 p.m. The event will feature a special 16mm screening and a horror-themed costume contest. Seating is limited, and refreshments will be available for purchase.
Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding Barn Dance
Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding will host its 10th annual Barn Dance Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. at its riding arena in Milton.
The event will feature live music by the Mason Dixon Band, line dancing, a barbecue dinner, a bourbon tasting station and a live auction. Proceeds support the organization's equine-assisted services.
Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival
The Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival continues through Sunday, with performances at venues across Rehoboth Beach, Lewes and Dewey Beach.
The four-day festival features nationally known jazz, smooth jazz and R&B artists.
Schellville Fall Harvest Fest
Schellville's Fall Harvest Fest is another seasonal option for the weekend in Rehoboth Beach. The attraction offers fall-themed decorations and festive photo opportunities.