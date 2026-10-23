In Rehoboth Beach, the Sea Witch Festival continues Saturday, with the Sea Witch Parade scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. The parade will feature floats and costumes, with members of the CoastTV team participating and handing out candy. Festival activities will continue throughout the day.
In Georgetown, the Indian River School District will host its We Are IRSD Community Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Sussex Central Middle and High School complex on Patriots Way. The event is free to attend.
In Ocean City, Sunfest continues at the Inlet and Boardwalk through Sunday, Oct. 25. The festival features arts and crafts vendors, local food vendors and live music on the inlet stages. Admission to the festival grounds and daytime performances is free.
In Milton, a planter box-building event is scheduled for Saturday at Mariner Middle School. The project is being held in partnership with Healthy Foods for Healthy Kids to promote agricultural education and the farm-to-table connection.