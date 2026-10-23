A green witch balloon is held in the air during a parade.

The Hilda the Sea Witch balloon will also be available for photos. There is no fee to participate in the photo-op, although donations are welcome said the chamber of commerce.
DELMARVA -  Festivals, live music and community events are planned across Delmarva this weekend, offering residents and visitors several ways to enjoy the fall season.

In Rehoboth Beach, the Sea Witch Festival continues Saturday, with the Sea Witch Parade scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. The parade will feature floats and costumes, with members of the CoastTV team participating and handing out candy. Festival activities will continue throughout the day.

In Georgetown, the Indian River School District will host its We Are IRSD Community Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Sussex Central Middle and High School complex on Patriots Way. The event is free to attend.

In Ocean City, Sunfest continues at the Inlet and Boardwalk through Sunday, Oct. 25. The festival features arts and crafts vendors, local food vendors and live music on the inlet stages. Admission to the festival grounds and daytime performances is free.

In Milton, a planter box-building event is scheduled for Saturday at Mariner Middle School. The project is being held in partnership with Healthy Foods for Healthy Kids to promote agricultural education and the farm-to-table connection.

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Managing Editor, Broadcast Journalist

Brandon started at CoastTV News in June 2024, anchoring the weekend newscasts for more than a year and reporting during the week. In May 2026, Brandon transitioned into the managing editor and 11 p.m. anchor positions.

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