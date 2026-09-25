DELMARVA - There are plenty of events happening across Delmarva this weekend.
Walk to End Alzheimer's
The Walk to End Alzheimer's takes place Saturday morning in Rehoboth Beach. The event brings families and friends together to remember those lost to Alzheimer's disease while raising money for the cause.
Harriet Tubman Summit
In Cambridge, Maryland, the inaugural Harriet Tubman Summit will bring together 250 women veterans as the nation celebrates its 250th anniversary in 2026.
The summit is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Dorchester County Courthouse.
Fiesta Books
The Georgetown Public Library will host Fiesta Books from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The event is a bilingual children's literacy festival held in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Sober Fest
Attack Addiction is hosting its third annual Sober Fest at Hudson Fields.
More than 30 organizations will offer recovery resources for attendees in an alcohol- and drug-free environment.
Oceans Calling
Oceans Calling is taking over Ocean City Saturday and Sunday.
Twenty One Pilots is scheduled to headline Saturday night, while Mumford & Sons will close out the festival Sunday night.
Foodee Fest
Foodee Fest will be at the Tanger Outlets this weekend.
More than 40 food vendors will be there, with the event starting at 11 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.
Dogfish Dash
The Dogfish Dash is set for 9 a.m. Sunday at Dogfish Head Brewery in Milton. Participants can run or walk and enjoy Dogfish Head beer.