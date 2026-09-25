Last year's walk children on a stage ahead of the walk

White flowers represent the next generation’s dream of a cure.

DELMARVA - There are plenty of events happening across Delmarva this weekend.

Walk to End Alzheimer's

The Walk to End Alzheimer's takes place Saturday morning in Rehoboth Beach. The event brings families and friends together to remember those lost to Alzheimer's disease while raising money for the cause.

Harriet Tubman Summit

In Cambridge, Maryland, the inaugural Harriet Tubman Summit will bring together 250 women veterans as the nation celebrates its 250th anniversary in 2026.

The summit is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Dorchester County Courthouse.

Fiesta Books

The Georgetown Public Library will host Fiesta Books from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The event is a bilingual children's literacy festival held in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Sober Fest

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FEEL GOOD FRIDAY

Attack Addiction is hosting its third annual Sober Fest at Hudson Fields.

More than 30 organizations will offer recovery resources for attendees in an alcohol- and drug-free environment.

Oceans Calling

Oceans Calling is taking over Ocean City Saturday and Sunday.

Twenty One Pilots is scheduled to headline Saturday night, while Mumford & Sons will close out the festival Sunday night.

Foodee Fest

Foodee Fest will be at the Tanger Outlets this weekend.

More than 40 food vendors will be there, with the event starting at 11 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.

Dogfish Dash

The Dogfish Dash is set for 9 a.m. Sunday at Dogfish Head Brewery in Milton. Participants can run or walk and enjoy Dogfish Head beer.

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Managing Editor, Broadcast Journalist

Brandon started at CoastTV News in June 2024, anchoring the weekend newscasts for more than a year and reporting during the week. In May 2026, Brandon transitioned into the managing editor and 11 p.m. anchor positions.

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