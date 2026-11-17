This Ties That Bind Us is sponsored by Matt The Carpet Guy.
DOVER, Del. - A Delaware nonprofit is bringing musicians together through live performances while creating opportunities for the next generation of performers.
Delaware Symphonic Winds is a nonprofit wind ensemble made up of music educators, freelance musicians and college students from Delaware and the surrounding region.
The group performs throughout the state, bringing people together through live music while highlighting works by composers who have been underrepresented in wind band music.
For musician Cindy-Lee DiMeglio, the ensemble has given her another opportunity to do what she loves.
"Delaware Symphonic Winds has given me another outlet to perform, and that's what I love to do," DiMeglio said.
The group also gives musicians the chance to experience music from different cultures and backgrounds.
Jill Mears, who is half Japanese, said performing music by a Japanese composer was a first for her.
"The music, literature, like I thought I've seen it all. And this group, what makes it really refreshing is they pick underrepresented composers and underrepresented people," Mears said. "Playing one of the concerts here was the first time that I ever played music written by a Japanese composer which was lovely."
Beyond performing, the organization provides a space for musicians to grow, connect and continue developing their skills.
Mears said she continues to learn something new.
"It's made me grow as a person. Even though I've been playing for a very long time, I learn something new every rehearsal," Mears said. "I evolve as a musician as I get older."
DiMeglio said music is also an important way to help younger generations develop an appreciation for the arts.
"I'm telling whatever stories in front of me, honestly. Each melody is a paragraph. Each phrase is a sentence. It's everything. It really is. It's everything," DiMeglio said.
She added that music and the arts are especially important for children's growth and development as technology continues to shape how they spend their time.
Through its performances and commitment to showcasing diverse composers, Delaware Symphonic Winds hopes to reach more people and inspire a new generation to appreciate live music.
For its members, it's about more than playing the right notes. It's about sharing their passion, building connections and keeping music alive.