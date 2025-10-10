DELMARVA- As the weather cools down, the events are heating up across the coast. From scrapple and pumpkins to classic cars and coastal blues, there’s plenty of cool things to choose from this weekend.
Apple Scrapple Festival – Bridgeville, DE
Friday, Oct. 10 – Saturday, Oct. 11
A beloved fall tradition returns to Bridgeville this weekend; the Apple Scrapple Festival. The celebration kicks off Friday evening with the opening ceremony, Little Miss Pageant, Kids Apple Toss, carnival rides and a street dance.
Festivities continue Saturday at 9 a.m. with a car show, scrapple sling, ladies skillet toss, craft and vendor fairs, and plenty of food — including apple dumplings and, of course, scrapple sandwiches.
Endless Summer Cruisin’ – Ocean City, MD
Thursday, Oct. 9 – Saturday, Oct. 11
The 28th Annual Endless Summer Cruisin’ revs into Ocean City this weekend. The event features classic cars, pedal car parades, neon and LED light shows, live music, and special appearances by American Graffiti cast members.
Shows and vendors will be set up at the OC Convention Center and Inlet Parking Lot, with boardwalk cruises each morning starting at 8 a.m.
Boardwalk Buddy Walk – Rehoboth Beach, DE
Saturday, Oct. 11 | 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
The Boardwalk Buddy Walk returns to Rehoboth Beach to support families and promote inclusion for people with Down syndrome. The walk takes place from 8 a.m. to noon along the boardwalk, uniting the community for a morning of awareness and celebration.
Milton ArtWalk 2025 – Milton, DE
Saturday, Oct. 11 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Stroll through downtown Milton for the Milton ArtWalk, where local artists will showcase their work on porches and throughout town. From paintings to crafts, visitors can enjoy creative displays and meet the artists behind them in this community-driven event.
Harbor Day at the Docks – West Ocean City, MD
Saturday, Oct. 11 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Celebrate coastal heritage at Harbor Day at the Docks along Sunset Avenue in West Ocean City. The free, family-friendly festival features the Blessing of the Fleet, live music, crab cake contests, Coast Guard boat tours, children’s activities, and a variety of local vendors.
Dogfish Head Punkin Ale Fest – Milton, DE
Saturday, Oct. 11 | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Raise a glass to fall at Dogfish Head’s Punkin Ale Fest in Milton. Guests can enjoy seasonal brews, including Punkin Ale and Bob’s Buddies Brew, along with live music, food trucks, vendors, and a pet-friendly atmosphere — complete with a photo booth and fall-themed games.
Greyhounds Reach the Beach – Rehoboth & Dewey Beach, DE
Thursday, Oct. 9 – Sunday, Oct. 12 | Parade Sunday at 10 a.m.
The Greyhounds Reach the Beach celebration continues through the weekend in Rehoboth and Dewey Beach. The highlight comes Sunday morning at 10 a.m. with a greyhound parade along the Rehoboth boardwalk. The annual event promotes adoption awareness and celebrates retired racing greyhounds.
Lewes Blues & Brews Fall Music Festival – Lewes, DE
Sunday, Oct. 12 | Gates open 12:30 p.m.
End the weekend with the Lewes Blues & Brews Fall Music Festival at the Lewes Ferry Grounds. Enjoy performances from The Texas Headhunters, Lower Case Blues, and more while sampling local craft beers and food from Delaware’s favorite food trucks.