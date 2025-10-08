Lewes Fire Department

Former Lewes Fire Chief Bill Buckaloo is back as a member of the Lewes Fire Department, reigniting concerns from the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice and some community members.

Multiple sources tell CoastTV Buckaloo can once again answer fire calls.

Joseph Lawson of the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice questioned the department's decision, saying it undermines public trust.

“People put their lives in your hands,” Lawson said. “When someone uses that type of language and shows contempt for various members of our society, they need to find another job; not that job.”

Lawson says his fear is that the department's decision encourages people to have racist attitudes.

"It normalizes the use of this type of language and these type of attitudes which belong back in the 18th and 19th century, where they came from, not in a 21st century and a modern America where we're trying to make a society where we all get along and care about each other," said Lawson.

Lawson believes Buckaloo should resign.

"You could always get a bad apple, but most people, when they see a bad apple, they throw it out. And that's what we're saying. Get rid of the bad apple," said Lawson.

Others in the community, however, believe Buckaloo’s suspension was a sufficient consequence.

“I don’t think it should be a life sentence as far as him never being allowed back in,” one resident said. “What they did is justified.”

Stephanie Lupo, who lives in Lewes, said she was shocked by the reinstatement and criticized the department’s communication with the public.

“To reinstate him without telling us what’s going on, and now everybody's upset, this is not good communication,” Lupo said. “We’re left in the dark once again.”

