DELAWARE - The Delaware State Fire Commission announced it is reviewing an internal investigation recently conducted by the Lewes Fire Department, according to a statement released by the commission Friday.
The Commission’s Office of Investigative Services has requested all documentation related to the department’s internal review, including bylaws, policies and records of any disciplinary action taken.
The purpose of the review is to assess whether the fire department followed its internal procedures during the investigation and disciplinary process.
The commission also clarified that Delaware firefighters are not currently licensed or certified by a centralized authority, limiting the commission’s regulatory authority over individual firefighters.
"As such, the Commission’s authority to hold firefighters accountable for certain actions remains limited under existing regulations," the commission said.
Despite those limits, the commission emphasized its ongoing commitment to accountability and professionalism within Delaware’s fire service and said it would take any appropriate action within its authority based on the findings of the review.