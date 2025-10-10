The career division of the Lewes Fire Department has ratified its first union contract following more than a year of negotiations, while clarifying its stance on "recent actions or statements made by volunteer members or volunteer leadership that have been the subject of public attention."

DELAWARE - The Delaware State Fire Commission announced it is reviewing an internal investigation recently conducted by the Lewes Fire Department, according to a statement released by the commission Friday.

The Commission’s Office of Investigative Services has requested all documentation related to the department’s internal review, including bylaws, policies and records of any disciplinary action taken.

The purpose of the review is to assess whether the fire department followed its internal procedures during the investigation and disciplinary process.

The commission also clarified that Delaware firefighters are not currently licensed or certified by a centralized authority, limiting the commission’s regulatory authority over individual firefighters.

"As such, the Commission’s authority to hold firefighters accountable for certain actions remains limited under existing regulations," the commission said. 

Despite those limits, the commission emphasized its ongoing commitment to accountability and professionalism within Delaware’s fire service and said it would take any appropriate action within its authority based on the findings of the review.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024. She graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and a minor in Business. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. She also studied abroad in Florence, Italy.

Recommended for you