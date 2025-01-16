DELMARVA -While Rehoboth Beach enjoys its title as the "Nation’s Summer Capital," it is far from the only Delmarva community to host visits from leaders of the free world. Throughout history, several U.S. presidents have spent time on the peninsula, leaving behind a trail of unique connections to the area.
President Joe Biden, who owns a home near North Shores in Rehoboth Beach, has arguably become the most frequent visitor to Delmarva. As his presidency nears its end, locals have become accustomed to scenes of Biden strolling along the shoreline, enjoying a quieter life by the ocean. However, Biden is not the first—and likely won’t be the last—commander-in-chief to spend time in the region.
In 1909, former President Theodore Roosevelt made a stop in Georgetown. Another notable presidential visit occurred on June 1922, when Warren G. Harding embarked on a whirlwind one-day tour of Delaware. According to The New York Times, Harding stopped in Georgetown, Harbeson, and Cool Spring before ending his trip aboard the presidential yacht at the Lewes Breakwater. Thousands greeted him in Milford, lining the streets to catch a glimpse of the nation’s 29th president.
Vice President and later President Richard Nixon was a frequent visitor to Rehoboth Beach, thanks to his friendship with Delaware Senator John J. Williams. Nixon also visited Assateague Island in 1972, shortly before his landslide reelection, as a guest of Thomas McCabe, a Whaleyville native and former chair of the Federal Reserve.
In the early stages of his 1976 presidential campaign, Jimmy Carter made his way to Georgetown to discuss issues important to the local agricultural community, including grain prices.
Another highlight came in 2000 when Bill Clinton spent part of Memorial Day weekend on Assateague Island. During that trip, Clinton announced an initiative to protect coastal and marine habitats through a partnership between the Commerce and Interior departments.
Donald Trump also left his mark on the region. During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump spoke to a packed crowd at Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin. Touching on job creation and the economy, he energized his supporters with his trademark rhetoric.
The Biden presidency, of course, has given Delmarva unprecedented presidential exposure. Whether in office or as a private citizen, Biden has embraced the laid-back coastal lifestyle that Rehoboth Beach offers, making the area synonymous with his legacy.