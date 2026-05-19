This Ties That Bind Us is sponsored by Matt The Carpet Guy.
MILTON, Del. — Food insecurity remains a pressing issue in communities of all sizes, and one organization in Milton is working to make sure people who live there have access to the help they need.
Tucked off Union St. Extended, the Milton Community Food Pantry has become a vital resource for individuals and families facing difficult circumstances. The building, less than three years old, operates with a simple mission: provide food without barriers.
“We don't ask any financial information. Nothing like that. So anybody can come and get food if they need it,” said Milton Community Food Pantry President Lawrence Bivens.
According to Bivens, the pantry’s roots trace back more than a decade, when a woman and her two children knocked on a local pastor’s door asking for food. The pastor emptied her own pantry to help, then rallied her congregation after realizing others in the town were facing similar struggles.
That moment sparked a community-wide effort that eventually led to the creation of the pantry.
Today, the need continues. Bivens said the organization is currently helping about 105 families each week.
In mid-April, the pantry hosted its “Plate It Forward” fundraiser, where local chefs prepared a four-course meal using ingredients commonly available at the pantry. The event highlighted the quality and versatility of the food being distributed.
“I hope that they realize, you know, all the food, the fresh produce, the fresh meats that we're giving away to our clients and how even some simple dishes can be elevated beyond just like what you think of when you receive it,” said Tompall Toone, Secretary of the Milton Food Pantry.
Local business owners also took part, emphasizing the importance of giving back.
“Any time doing something good for the community, doing something to highlight and what they're doing here at the food pantry, really important to me, making sure that we're always giving back,” said Dru Tevis, owner and pastry chef of Brûlé Bakery and Pastry.
As demand continues, Bivens said the focus remains on keeping shelves stocked and ensuring the pantry operates safely and efficiently.
“We want to make sure the shelves are stocked and they are safe,” Bivens said.
While the pantry continues to serve dozens of families each week, Bivens said the ultimate goal is a future where the need no longer exists.
“We would love to see one week that nobody would come. And then we know our impact was met because we have service to everyone, but we know that they may not come for a long, long time,” he said.