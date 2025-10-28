This Ties That Bind Us is sponsored by Matt The Carpet Guy.
DELAWARE - For Gia and Tone Love, a simple treat became a powerful mission.
Their daughter, Saniyah, who was born with microcephaly that led to cerebral palsy, autism, and epilepsy, found joy in eating cotton candy — one of the few foods she could easily enjoy. But when Saniyah had an allergic reaction to the artificial dyes in store-bought cotton candy, her mother decided to make her own organic version.
“What’s a mother to do?” Gia said. “I figured out how to make it organic — less sugar, no dyes, no preservatives. As good as good can get.”
After Saniyah died in 2020, just shy of her 12th birthday, the Loves turned their grief into purpose. They launched Na Na’s Candy Kloudz, a business selling organic cotton candy, and created the nonprofit Run Saniyah Run to support families raising children with special needs across Delaware.
“People assume if you have a special needs child, you know how to handle it,” Tone said. “But it’s just not true. Many families need help.”
Proceeds from every container of cotton candy go directly to the nonprofit’s work.
“Until you really serve, you don’t realize how rewarding it is,” Tone said. “The joy we get from helping others keeps Saniyah’s spirit alive.”
Now, with every swirl of cotton candy, the Loves continue to share their daughter’s smile and her sweetness with families who need it most.