Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional periods of gales may be possible late this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&