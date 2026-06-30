Ties That Bind Us: Food Bank of Delaware volunteers help provide millions of meals

This Ties That Bind Us is sponsored by Matt The Carpet Guy.
MILFORD, Del. — More than 10,000 volunteers helped the Food Bank of Delaware distribute more than 20 million meals across the state last year, highlighting the nonprofit's role in addressing food insecurity through food distribution, workforce training and community outreach.
Volunteers assist with a variety of tasks, including sorting donated food, packing boxes and maintaining the organization's facilities.
"Food insecurity is a big problem these days, as we all know. And the food Bank of Delaware is an outstanding organization. The people that work here, the people that volunteer here, very dedicated, great people to work with. So it's very rewarding to be able to contribute," volunteer Randy said.
Beyond operating traditional food pantries, the Food Bank of Delaware also offers culinary and workforce training programs. Communications Director Kim Turner said the organization's café helps support scholarships for students enrolled in those programs.
"We teach our students high end and basic skills. They all have an opportunity to become ServSafe certified," Turner said.
The nonprofit also operates a Healthy Pantry Center in Milford, where clients can shop for groceries in a setting designed to resemble a neighborhood grocery store. Signs throughout the pantry are available in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole to better serve the community.
For Delawareans who cannot travel to a pantry location, the organization brings food directly into communities through its mobile pantry program.
Volunteers also contribute outside the warehouse and pantry. During a recent volunteer event, participants with a Catholic work camp helped maintain the Food Bank's greenhouse.
"It's more fun to just have the community and joke with each other, like, play with each other. But also be doing something at the same time as feeling productive," volunteer Rachel Baughman said.
Food Bank officials say volunteers remain central to every aspect of the organization's mission.
"We like to say that this is the heart and soul of the food bank," said Turner. "The work that we do is not possible without volunteers."