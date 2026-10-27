This Ties That Bind Us is sponsored by Matt The Carpet Guy.
GEORGETOWN, Del,- The Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown is brining people and pets of Sussex County together while celebrating the connections that make a difference in both their lives.
For animals living on the street, a shelter can be the start of a new chapter in life. The Brandywine Valley SPCA is giving pets of all backgrounds that new beginning.
Mike Kaviani, Chief Operating Office of BVSPCA, says providing the animals of Sussex County is a blessing. “...being able to offer a dog or a cat, potentially their first ever warm blanket... healthy meal, love, playtime, training, you know, a safe haven. That's something we all feel honestly, really just blessed to be able to say that we've found that calling.”
Kaviani said about 9,000 animals walk trough their doors each year hoping to find their fur-ever friends. Some pets go faster than others and for the ones who are taking their time, the shelter welcomes them with open arms. BVSPCA was the first open admission no-kill shelter in Delaware, and led the state to becoming the first no-kill state in the entire country.
When it comes to helping the owners of these fuzzy friends, they aren't forgotten. The shelter has a free food pantry that provides free pet food to them, no questions asked. Kaviani explained "We want this to be accessible. We want this to be, something that people can come in with no judgment, no strings. Just if you need help, if you need some food, we've got some food for you.”
Despite the shelters growth across the Delmarva area, the shelter emphasized they will always be here for the Delawarian cats, dogs and humans.