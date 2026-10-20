women dressed in pink dine at the luncheon

Pink Affair, held on Oct. 15, one of Cancer Support Community Delaware's fundraising events. 

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Cancer Support Community Delaware offers free emotional support, wellness classes and educational programs for cancer patients, caregivers and loved ones.

The nonprofit provides support groups, yoga, meditation and other programs statewide. During its most recent year, it served 8,000 people in person and online, according to Executive Director Nicole Pickles.

nicole and her family smile at a baseball game

Nicole Pickles, Executive Director of Cancer Support Community Delaware and cancer survivor, with her husband Jamie and her sons Ben and Max. Nicole was in recovery at the time, watching the Phillies play the Oakland A’s. 

“One of the most important things about Cancer Support Community Delaware is all of the services that we provide are at no cost for the cancer patients, the caregivers, and the loved ones,” Pickles said.

Pickles was diagnosed with uterine cancer in her mid-30s, when her sons were 3 and 7. She said she had support at home but did not have access to a patient support group. She has since dedicated 14 years to the organization.

“When you walk into a support group, you can let down, you can talk about what your feelings are,” Pickles said. “It's an open forum to discuss what you're thinking, what you're feeling with no judgment.”

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women shop at the pink affair event

Women shop at Pink Affair. All proceeds stay in Southern Delaware. 

The nonprofit recently held its annual Pink Affair, featuring a luncheon, boutique clothing shopping, a silent auction and raffle baskets, with proceeds staying in southern Delaware to fund programs for people affected by cancer in Sussex County.

The organization also offers yoga classes to help people process the physical and emotional challenges of cancer. Instructor Lisa Wise said taking time to slow down is important for both survivors and their families.

lisa wise

Lisa Wise teaches restorative yoga at Cancer Support Community Delaware's Rehoboth Beach location. 

“We don't always have time to process,” Wise said. “But it's so important to have time to kind of commemorate and slow down and process like what you've been through, what you've achieved as a survivor, what you've achieved even as a family member supporting someone instead of just rushing on to the next thing."

Learn more about programs, volunteering and donations at cancersupportdelaware.org.

Broadcast Journalist

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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