REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Cancer Support Community Delaware offers free emotional support, wellness classes and educational programs for cancer patients, caregivers and loved ones.
The nonprofit provides support groups, yoga, meditation and other programs statewide. During its most recent year, it served 8,000 people in person and online, according to Executive Director Nicole Pickles.
“One of the most important things about Cancer Support Community Delaware is all of the services that we provide are at no cost for the cancer patients, the caregivers, and the loved ones,” Pickles said.
Pickles was diagnosed with uterine cancer in her mid-30s, when her sons were 3 and 7. She said she had support at home but did not have access to a patient support group. She has since dedicated 14 years to the organization.
“When you walk into a support group, you can let down, you can talk about what your feelings are,” Pickles said. “It's an open forum to discuss what you're thinking, what you're feeling with no judgment.”
The nonprofit recently held its annual Pink Affair, featuring a luncheon, boutique clothing shopping, a silent auction and raffle baskets, with proceeds staying in southern Delaware to fund programs for people affected by cancer in Sussex County.
The organization also offers yoga classes to help people process the physical and emotional challenges of cancer. Instructor Lisa Wise said taking time to slow down is important for both survivors and their families.
“We don't always have time to process,” Wise said. “But it's so important to have time to kind of commemorate and slow down and process like what you've been through, what you've achieved as a survivor, what you've achieved even as a family member supporting someone instead of just rushing on to the next thing."
Learn more about programs, volunteering and donations at cancersupportdelaware.org.