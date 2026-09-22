This Ties That Bind Us is sponsored by Matt The Carpet Guy.
MILTON, Del. - For people experiencing homelessness, Casa San Francisco offers more than a safe place to sleep. The Milton shelter also works to help people find employment, income, housing and other resources that can lead to greater stability.
Casa San Francisco can house up to 12 adults at a time. People generally stay for about 30 days and receive three meals a day, a bed and support from case managers, said the organization.
The shelter’s staff also helps people search for work, identify sources of income and apply for affordable housing.
“There's a lot of intelligent people that have come through those doors who just have fallen on really hard times,” Casa San Francisco case manager Vicky Heher said.
Staff members can also help with transportation, medical appointments, clothing and connections to other services that may otherwise become barriers for people trying to regain stability.
Heher said one misconception about homelessness is, “that everybody is homeless because they are lazy. And that is the furthest from the truth.”
For staff supervisor Dion Murphy, progress can take many forms.
“Watching an individual that comes in the struggle and doesn't have direction and then see them 30 days later, you know, say, hey, I got my job or, you know, come in excited. I got my Social Security card. Like, these are big accomplishments.”
The shelter’s work is focused on helping people move beyond their immediate circumstances while recognizing milestones that can lead to longer-term independence.