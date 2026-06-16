This Ties That Bind Us is sponsored by Matt The Carpet Guy.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Inside Humane Animal Partners in Rehoboth Beach, every wagging tail and curious meow comes with a story.
Some animals are waiting for a second chance. Others are receiving the care they need before finding permanent homes. For the staff and volunteers, the mission is personal. “Our staff works incredibly hard to keep this little engine running,” said Leigh McKinley, Humane Animal Partners’ Sussex County director.
McKinley said the organization’s goal is simple: Keep animals healthy, safe and loved while connecting them with families. “We pride ourselves on making those connections, but before they go out the door, we really have our own little bonds and relationships with these animals as well,” McKinley said.
Those bonds can make the work emotional for the people caring for the animals each day. “I hope I don’t get teary-eyed,” Cynthia Fernandez said. “Trust me, I’m such a softy when it comes to fur babies.”
For Fernandez, the work is also about helping potential adopters recognize what staff and volunteers already see in every animal. “For me, it’s just making sure that they’re comfortable, making sure that we let people know how awesome and how beautiful these lives are,” Fernandez said.
Humane Animal Partners provides adoption and animal welfare services while working to connect pets with families throughout Delaware. When an animal finally leaves the shelter with a new family, staff members said the moment makes the long and sometimes emotional days worthwhile.
“To see them living their best life makes all the challenges of working in this industry beyond worth it,” McKinley said.
At Humane Animal Partners, every adoption starts with a second chance and ends with a new bond.