This Ties That Bind Us is sponsored by Matt The Carpet Guy.
After a career performing on stages around the world, Paul Cullen is now focused on helping the next generation chase its dreams.
Cullen founded the Lewes-based nonprofit Paul Kares in 2020 after spending decades in the entertainment industry.
"It was time in my life to pay it forward," Cullen said.
According to the nonprofit, Paul Kares helps children and young adults pursuing careers in the culinary and musical arts by providing scholarships, training opportunities and financial assistance for educational programs, musical instruments and culinary equipment.
One opportunity sent two Delaware Technical Community College culinary students to Italy, where they spent 10 days immersed in the country's food, culture and history.
"We sent two students from Del Tech, culinary students. We sent them to Italy with their class, and they were there for 10 days, being immersed in the Italian culture, getting to cook and drink some wine and then visit all the historical sites in Italy," Cullen said.
For Cullen, the greatest reward comes after the students return home.
"It's amazing. It makes my heart feel good. For me to help kids in that situation, young adults, I mean," he said.
Cullen also owns The Room at Cedar Grove in Lewes, a venue that combines live music with fine dining. He said proceeds from the venue help fund Paul Kares, along with the organization's annual Concert for Kids fundraiser.
The nonprofit also helps young musicians with expenses such as music camps, education and professional recording costs.
"We help out musical artists that are associated with our room that need help, like mastering their CD and going to school and camps," Cullen said.
Before launching Paul Kares, Cullen had already raised more than $200,000 for local charities by donating his private dining experiences to fundraising auctions, an effort the nonprofit says inspired its creation.
For Cullen, the biggest reward no longer comes from performing on stage. Instead, it's seeing young musicians and aspiring chefs receive opportunities they might not have had otherwise.