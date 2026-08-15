MONDAY: Boat captains and lifeguards in Ocean City are reminding beachgoers to stay safe in the water. The Ocean City Beach Patrol says 98% of its rescues happen during rip currents. Lifeguards say they have seen as many as 200 water rescues in a single weekend this summer.
TUESDAY: A strange discovery on Broadkill Beach prompted a multi-agency response. A woman says her 10-year-old daughter found a small object while looking for seashells. After cleaning it, they discovered the word “radioactive” engraved on it. DNREC says trace levels of radiation were detected. The agency did not identify the object, but the pair who found it believe it could be a naval vessel marker from the 1920s after researching it online.
WEDNESDAY: Measles cases continued to increase in Delaware. The outbreak has now infected 21 people, all of them in Kent County.
THURSDAY: Rehoboth Beach’s City Streets and Safety Advisory Committee discussed ways to beautify concrete bollards along Rehoboth Avenue and around the bandstand. The barriers are designed to prevent vehicles from entering pedestrian areas. The bollards are currently gray.
FRIDAY: The week ended with sad news from Chincoteague. Pony Wildfire’s Phoenix was euthanized after battling what is commonly known as swamp cancer.