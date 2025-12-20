A week of cold temperatures, public safety concerns and local government decisions unfolded across Delmarva, impacting communities from Milford to Rehoboth Beach.
Monday: Delmarva was hit with a blast of winter weather. Temperatures dropped below freezing as cold air settled over the Delmarva Peninsula, making conditions feel more like a deep freeze than early winter and prompting residents to bundle up against the cold.
Tuesday: The Milford Planning Commission approved plans for a new Carlisle Fire Company substation following a public hearing. The proposal calls for converting an existing storage building on Cedar Beach Road into a substation, a move aimed at improving emergency response times in the area.
Wednesday: Lewes officials decided to keep current residency requirements in place for properties with accessory dwelling units, often referred to as ADUs or tiny homes. The city had considered changing its bylaws to require property owners to permanently reside on-site, but that proposed rule will not take effect.
Thursday: Residents of the Jefferson Apartments, an affordable housing complex along Kings Highway, said gunshots, drug activity and crime have become common. Lewes Police Chief Thomas Spell said the department has worked with property management for some time to improve security, including pushing for cameras that would cover the entire complex. Spell said the main barrier remains funding.
Friday: Rehoboth Beach officials discussed the possibility of lowering speed limits citywide. The proposal would reduce the speed limit from 25 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour as a way to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists. No vote was taken, and city leaders said the conversation is expected to continue.