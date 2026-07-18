Monday — A Lewes fire police officer and Beebe Healthcare employee is facing child sex charges. Court documents allege that Michael Truitt committed the crimes in December and again in May. The Lewes Fire Department said Truitt was immediately suspended pending the outcome of the legal proceedings.
Tuesday — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced plans to repair the north jetty at the Indian River Inlet. Officials said the structure, which helps reduce shoreline erosion, has deteriorated over time. The project is expected to cost approximately $53 million.
Wednesday — Record-breaking heat gripped Delmarva as temperatures climbed to 98 degrees, surpassing the previous record high of 96 degrees. Health experts warned that prolonged exposure to extreme heat can quickly lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, urging residents to take precautions during the dangerous conditions.
Thursday — Smoke from Canadian wildfires spread across Delmarva, creating hazy skies and reducing air quality throughout the region. Officials said the smoke affected everything from pilot visibility to public health, increasing concerns for people with respiratory and cardiovascular conditions.
Friday — Smoky conditions continued across Delmarva as the state of Delaware issued guidance to help residents protect themselves. Officials advised anyone who could see or smell smoke to limit strenuous outdoor activity, keep windows closed and use the recirculate setting in their vehicles. People with heart or lung conditions were encouraged to remain indoors whenever possible.