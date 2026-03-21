DELMARVA- People on Delmarva saw a week of extreme weather, business changes and rising gas prices.
Monday brought gray skies, rain, and a tornado threat that put much of Delmarva on high alert.
By Tuesday, residents were cleaning up from the damage. The National Weather Service later confirmed two tornadoes touched down — one in Caroline County, Maryland, and another in Kent County, Delaware. Winds reached up to 100 mph, toppling trees and damaging homes.
Wednesday, two local businesses announced closures. The Flagship Oceanfront Hotel in Ocean City and the Point Coffee House in Rehoboth Beach both said they would be shutting their doors.
Thursday, the Delaware Department of Education ordered the Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence in Georgetown to close at the end of the school year, citing financial struggles and low enrollment. More than 100 students now need to find a new school.
By Friday, gas prices continued climbing as tensions in Iran affected global costs. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline reached $3.91, while prices in Sussex County averaged $3.77, putting extra strain on local drivers.