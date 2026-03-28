New traffic cameras, Riverwalk repairs, high gas prices, and more. This is your Week In Review:
Monday:
A worker was seriously injured after falling into a trench at a Lewes construction site, according to the Delaware State Police. Authorities say a 75-year-old inspector was on site when an excavator swung and struck him, knocking him into an approximately 15-foot-deep hole. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is expected to investigate the incident to determine whether proper safety measures were in place.
Tuesday:
A new red-light camera has been activated in Rehoboth Beach. The camera is monitoring the intersection of Shuttle Road and Coastal Highway. According to the Delaware Department of Transportation, drivers caught running a red light at the intersection will face a $137.50 fine.
Wednesday:
In Milford, the city’s Riverwalk is set to undergo repairs. City council members approved plans to address a fenced-off section of the popular attraction and to create a living shoreline as part of the improvements.
Thursday:
Farmers across Delmarva are grappling with rising fuel costs, particularly the price of diesel. The increase is cutting into already tight profit margins, as many farmers are price takers rather than price setters for crops such as corn and soybeans.
Friday:
Delaware lawmakers are advancing legislation aimed at expanding access to mental health care. A Senate bill would allow more qualified clinicians to provide services in an effort to address ongoing provider shortages statewide.