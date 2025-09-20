It was a busy week on Delmarva. Here is your Week In Review:
MONDAY: The paid parking season ended in multiple beach towns, including Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, and Fenwick Island. Parking fees remain in effect for now in Lewes and Ocean City, Maryland.
TUESDAY: It was the one-year anniversary of medical waste washing ashore on Delmarva beaches. The incident forced closures from Rehoboth Beach to Assateague Island. Officials have not identified the source of the waste.
WEDNESDAY: A new historical marker honoring Harriet Tubman was unveiled in Dorchester County. The updated sign replaces one that had been in place since 1967.
THURSDAY: According to DelDOT, Route 1 will soon have its first speed camera. The Delaware Department of Transportation announced plans to install the camera just before the Nassau Bridge to monitor speeds through the Minos Conaway Road construction zone.
FRIDAY: Rehoboth Beach commissioners Susan Stewart and Chris Galanty were sworn in. Both will serve three-year terms.