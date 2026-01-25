LEWES, Del.- As a winter storm brought snow, slush, and ice to Delmarva, a few local businesses stayed open and said people were grateful.
Nicola's Pizza opened with a skeleton crew and stayed open for the first NFL playoff game that started at 3 p.m. But the customers were far from football fans.
"They love it. They're thanking me," DoorDash driver Aaron Harmon tells CoastTV, explaining he was busy all day. "They're giving me extra tips. You know, whatever I can do to help the community."
A Level One Driving Restriction remains in place in Sussex County, where driving is discouraged but not prohibited. Kent and New Castle counties have the upgraded Level Two, where only essential personnel are allowed to be on the roads.