Nicola's Pizza opened with a skeleton crew and stayed open for the first NFL playoff game that started at 3 p.m. But the customers were far from football fans.

LEWES, Del.- As a winter storm brought snow, slush, and ice to Delmarva, a few local businesses stayed open and said people were grateful.

"We also had a lot of nurses that stopped in that had checked into the hotel.
Beebe has been staying there so they can make their shift tomorrow," explains General Manager Kelly Munyan Small." We had a lot of plow crews come in after they were done working all day, very hungry. So we were happy to be here."
 
CoastTV spotted the Rose & Crown in Lewes as the sole spot open downtown. 
Roads were also empty, except for a few delivery drivers.

"They love it. They're thanking me," DoorDash driver Aaron Harmon tells CoastTV, explaining he was busy all day. "They're giving me extra tips. You know, whatever I can do to help the community."

A Level One Driving Restriction remains in place in Sussex County, where driving is discouraged but not prohibited. Kent and New Castle counties have the upgraded Level Two, where only essential personnel are allowed to be on the roads.

