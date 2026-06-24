Outside of work, you’ll often find me running or searching for my next race to train for. I’ve definitely caught the running bug since graduating college, but running has been a big part of my life since I was 10 years old.
Having attended a small Catholic school, my parents signed me up for our local recreation track team so I could meet more kids in my town. Needless to say, running became much more than a way to make friends. It became my outlet for relaxation and a source of peace.
Since graduating college, I’ve completed multiple half marathons and my first full marathon in Rehoboth Beach. While running 26.2 miles was certainly challenging, the sense of accomplishment made every step worth it. My ultimate goal is to qualify for the Boston Marathon.
Whether you can run for five minutes or five miles, I highly recommend giving running a try. You’ll never regret a run, and it’s a great way to enjoy the beauty of coastal Delaware!