DOVER, Del.- Delaware leaders are remembering former State Senator Nancy Cook, who died Monday at the age of 89.
Cook served 36 years in the Delaware State Senate after first being elected in 1974. She was the first woman to chair the Joint Finance Committee.
In a joint statement, Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola and Senate Minority Leader Gerald Hocker said Cook’s impact will be felt for generations.
“Nancy Cook served 36 years as a State Senator, but her legacy as a committed advocate and an enduring political force will last for generations to come,” they said.
They also highlighted her mentorship and continued presence in Legislative Hall after her time in office.
“Long after leaving public office, we knew that we could count on Senator Cook to answer our call and share her wisdom with us — Democrats and Republicans alike — whenever times got tough,” the statement read.
House leadership pointed to Cook’s role in shaping Delaware’s financial policies and long-term stability.
“Nancy dedicated more than three decades to serving Delawareans, and as the longest-serving woman in the Delaware General Assembly and the first woman to chair the Joint Finance Committee, she helped shape the direction of our state in ways that are still felt today,” House leaders said.
They also noted her work to establish Delaware’s balanced budget requirements and Rainy Day Fund, saying those efforts continue to benefit the state.
Governor Matt Meyer ordered flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff in her honor and released a statement remembering Cook’s service.
“Delaware mourns the loss of former State Senator Nancy Cook, a dedicated public servant and the first woman to serve as Chair of the Joint Finance Committee,” Meyer said.
“Over more than three decades in the General Assembly, Senator Cook earned deep respect for her steady leadership, particularly as Chair of the JFC, helping build responsible state budgets and craft thoughtful policy on behalf of all Delawareans.”
Cook is being remembered for her work representing Kent County and her relationships across party lines.
“She will forever be remembered for her commitment to public service and her unwavering belief that Delaware, as a state of neighbors, works best when we work together,” Meyer said.