The sound of racing engines, the smell of racing fuel, and the excitement of a big event are what drew me into the wild world of NASCAR. I have been fortunate to be part of some of the biggest races in the sport, both as a member of the media and as a fan in the stands. It all started in the 1990s while I was interning for my hometown NBC affiliate, WBRE-TV in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Watching Dale Earnhardt battle Rusty Wallace from the pits at Pocono was enough to get me hooked.
It is a sport that gives fans more access than they would typically get at Major League Baseball or NFL games. Dover offers opportunities to interact with drivers in the Fan Zone just hours before they race. I consider myself fortunate to have reported live from NASCAR crown jewel events such as the Daytona 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. I even scored some “cool dad” points when my sons saw my local coverage from Dover, including interviews in Victory Lane with champion drivers like Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch, and Kevin Harvick after conquering the Monster Mile.
In the lead-up to this week’s All-Star Race, 2012 Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski allowed me to ride in the pace car for a few laps. It was like an amusement park ride, giving me a firsthand look at what it’s like to circle the one-mile concrete track at speed. - Matt Pencek