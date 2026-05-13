Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 54F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 54F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.