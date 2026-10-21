GEORGETOWN, Del. - Plans for the proposed 179-home development in Georgetown are set to go before the town's Planning Commission on Wednesday evening.
The commission is scheduled to review a preliminary plan for The Oaks at Georgetown Phase III, a proposed neighborhood featuring single family detached and attached homes.
According to the town planning documents, the application was submitted by JLAM GT Oaks, LLC. The property is located along Arrow Road, west of Shadow Oak Drive and east of McGee Ditch.
The project remains in the preliminary review stage, meaning final approval has not been granted and a construction timeline has not yet been announced.
The Planning Commission is scheduled to meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. to review the proposal.
Additional information about the project and meeting materials is available online.