Meet Jack Lemon, my newest Meyer lemon tree, and yes, the name is very intentional. I’ve gotten into the habit of naming my plants after famous actors and musicians, there’s also a “Robert Plant” in the mix, and it makes talking about them a lot more fun. My first lemon tree, back when I was in South Carolina, produced nearly 30 lemons, so I ended up bringing them into work to share. This time around, I’m hoping for a repeat performance, although I’ll admit I may have over-fertilized my first “Jack Lemon.” These trees really thrive in that classic South Carolina combo of heat and sunshine, which is a bit different from what we typically get here in Delaware. So now, like any good meteorologist, I’m keeping an eye on the forecast, maybe a hot, humid summer will give Jack the boost he needs. Time will tell! - Bob Trihy