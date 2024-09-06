John J. Whalen III is a Wilmington native as one of four siblings. He graduated from Thomas McKean High School in 1972 and attended the Delaware Technical and Community College where he studied criminal justice. Whalen had many jobs from district manager of a male clothing store to part-time teaching a GED program at Wilmington High School.
In 1977, Whalen was appointed to the Delaware Department of Public Safety, Division of State Police where he served for 20 years. In those 20 years, Whalen served as a road trooper and shift supervisor. He served in the K-9 unit, robbery squad and the F.B.I. joint violent crimes fugitive task force.
After retiring from the police force, Whalen formed a residential construction company where he built houses throughout Sussex County for over 22 years. Whalen currently resides in Millsboro.
Whalen’s campaign focuses on:
Illegal immigration
The economy
|Race
|Election Year
|Election Level
|Election Type
|U.S. Congress - Delaware Republican Primary
|2024
|National
|Primary
|Candidates
|Pct.
|Votes
|Donyale Hall
|0.0%
|
|0
|John Whalen III
|0.0%
|
|0
|(0%) precincts reporting
Updated