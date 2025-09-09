Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Kent and Inland Sussex. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 3 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional tidal flooding may continue with each high tide cycle through Thursday and possibly into Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the National Water Prediction Service at https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 09/11 PM 7.0 1.3 0.8 Minor 10/12 PM 7.2 1.5 0.6 Minor 11/12 AM 6.7 1.0 0.8 Minor 11/01 PM 7.1 1.4 0.4 Minor 12/01 AM 5.9 0.2 0.4 None 12/01 PM 7.1 1.4 0.5 Minor Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 09/11 PM 6.4 1.8 1.4 Minor 10/11 AM 6.8 2.2 1.5 Minor 11/12 AM 6.1 1.5 1.4 Minor 11/12 PM 6.5 1.8 1.2 Minor 12/12 AM 5.3 0.7 0.9 None 12/01 PM 6.2 1.5 0.9 Minor &&