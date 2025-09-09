MILTON, Del. - A 23-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after the Milton Police Department said he attacked someone with a weapon during an early morning assault in Milton.
According to police, officers responded to a home on Tilney Street around 2:54 a.m. on Sept. 5 for a report of an assault involving a weapon. When they arrived, officers identified the accused attacker as Brandon Barto.
Barto was arrested at the scene and charged with three felony offenses: strangulation or suffocation, assault in the second degree and unlawful imprisonment in the first degree.
Police said Barto was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2, where he was issued a no-contact order with the victim and held on $72,000 cash bail. He was later committed to the Sussex County Correctional Institution.