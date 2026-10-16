REHOBOTH BEACH, Del- Saxophones, music and artists are back for the 37th annual Rehoboth Jazz Festival. The event brings visitors from all over the country to Delawares coast to celebrate the love of jazz.
Jessica Nathan, Co-owner of Downtown Blues in Rehoboth Beach said they are expecting big crowds and making sure they are prepared.
"We'll definitely add a few people here and there just to make sure we're giving great service, because again, we're thinking we're getting a nice flow of guests all weekend." Nathan said.
Brooke Thaler, Communications Director of Rehoboth Beach, says the city loves events like this because they bring so many visitors during the off season.
"The sidewalks were full of people were lined up at the convention center ready to go into the jazz festival event. So it's just nice to see the town so busy and so active, especially in the middle of October." Thaler explained.
According to the festival, it started as a way to bring people together for the love of jazz while also boosting off-season tourism. Now, the music and jazz has turned this event into a staple at both the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center and Cambria Hotel.
The music can be heard around town till Oct. 18th.