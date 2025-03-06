LEWES, Del.- Beebe Healthcare has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a Maternity Care Access hospital and has been redesignated as a Baby-Friendly hospital by Baby-Friendly USA, acknowledging its efforts to provide maternity care.
The U.S. News designation acknowledges Beebe as a provider of maternity services in a region that might otherwise have inadequate access. The recognition is awarded to hospitals that meet strict quality standards in C-sections, severe unexpected newborn complications, and episiotomies while serving communities with limited maternity care options.
In addition to the U.S. News recognition, Beebe Healthcare has been redesignated as a Baby-Friendly hospital. The hospital says it was the first hospital to earn this designation in Delaware in 2013. According to Beebe, the designation is based on the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, an evidence-based initiative recommended by the World Health Organization and UNICEF.
Beebe says there are more than 20,000 Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers worldwide, with 534 currently active in the United States. To maintain its designation, Beebe Healthcare underwent an on-site survey.