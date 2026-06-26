Jessica Nester joined CoastTV News as a producer in June 2026. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in marketing. Before officially joining the team, Jessica interned with CoastTV in the summer of 2025.
At Syracuse, she was an executive producer at the student television station, CitrusTV, for both the daily 6 p.m. show and the Saturday morning broadcast. She was also active in WAER, the local NPR affiliate, the NewsHouse and NCC News.
Outside of journalism, Jessica did color guard in marching band for eight years, and enjoys playing the guitar and piano. She loves cooking and curling up with a good book.
You can reach her at jnester@drapermedia.com