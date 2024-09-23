Kristina DeRobertis
Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in 
August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University. Originally from Lyndhurst, New Jersey, she enjoys covering stories on education, politics and community issues. Off-air, Kristina likes crossword puzzles, watercolor painting and reading poetry.

You can catch her on CoastTV News at 11 p.m., Monday through Friday, or share story ideas at kderobertis@coasttv.com.

