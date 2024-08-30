Olivia Armstrong joined the CoastTV News team as a producer in August 2024. She graduated from Rowan University in New Jersey in May 2024 with a bachelors degree in communications and a minor in journalism.
Olivia had many hands-on journalism experiences through internships. Those internships lead her to choose this career path and says she cannot wait to see what's to come.
Outside of work, Olivia is from New Jersey and is planning to spend her free time seeing her friends and family, and taking her puppy on new adventures at their new home.