LEWES, Del. - Cape May - Lewes Ferry announces their “Rock the Boat” summer tradition will be departing from both Lewes and Cape May this year.
Rock the Boat Ferry Cruises feature live rock bands and drinks on the Delaware Bay. Previously only departing from Lewes, the ferry announces departures will begin this year from the Cape May terminal as well.
"Our Rock the Boat cruises have built a massive following over the years, and the number one request we’ve received is to offer a departure option from Cape May," said Heath Gehrke, Director of Ferry Operations. "We are thrilled to launch this new Cape May edition for 2026. Combining live rock music with ocean breezes and stunning sunset views creates an unmatched atmosphere, and we're excited to bring that energy to our New Jersey passengers this summer."
Beginning July 11 the ferry will host live performances from Going Rouge and Nolan Quinn out of both terminals. The event will take place on Saturday evenings out of Cape May and Thursday evenings out of Lewes from 4:30 p.m-7:45 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $18.