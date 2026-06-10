DELAWARE -Two bills aimed at supporting Delaware restaurants and hospitality workers are scheduled for a hearing in the House Revenue and Finance Committee at 1 p.m. June 10.
House Bill 417 would increase the Gross Receipts Tax deduction available to restaurants. Supporters say the change would provide tax relief as restaurant operators continue to face rising labor, food, insurance and operating costs.
House Bill 386, known as the Tipped Worker Tax Relief Act of 2026, would provide up to a $15,000 state income tax deduction on qualified tip income. The proposal is designed to help hospitality workers keep more of what they earn.
The bills would directly affect restaurants, hospitality businesses and tipped workers across Delaware. The House Revenue and Finance Committee will consider both measures during the June 10 hearing.