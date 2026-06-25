DELAWARE -The Delaware Community Foundation announced it awarded a record-breaking $1,001,500 in scholarships to 233 students for the 2026-2027 school year, marking the first time the organization has surpassed $1 million in annual scholarship awards.
The scholarships include $657,700 in new awards for 168 students and $343,500 in renewal scholarships for 65 students.
"These scholarships are helping me continue my education and move closer to my future goals,” said Destiny Snow of Seaford High, who received the Janosik Family Scholarship, the Joni Reich Family Scholarship and the Margaret F. Moore Scholarship. “As a first-generation, low-income student, the DCF is helping make my dreams come true. It means a lot to have support from those who believe in students and their success.”
The Delaware Community Foundation manages 88 scholarship funds established by individuals, families, corporations, organizations and schools across the state.
“These scholarships represent more than just financial support,” said DCF President and CEO Stuart Comstock-Gay. “They are an investment in the talent, determination, and potential of Delaware students. We are proud to award more than $1 million in annual scholarships for the first time in our foundation’s history. Thanks to the generosity of our donors, a new cohort of students can pursue their goals with greater confidence and opportunity."
There is no limit to the number of Delaware Community Foundation scholarships a student may receive, and many awards can be used for textbooks and fees in addition to tuition. Some scholarships are one-time awards, while others are renewable based on eligibility requirements.
Sussex County recipients
- Addison Brenneman — Scott Kammerer Scholarship, J.D. O'Connor Scholarship
- Leonidas Cash-Velasquez — Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation Scholarship, Nellie G. Allen Curiosity Shop Scholarship
- Skip Dalton — Cloutier-Valenti Legacy Scholarship
- Chloe DeForrest — Cloutier-Valenti Legacy Scholarship, Geneva Pepper Morris Scholarship
- Brianna Dorey — Janosik Family Scholarship
- Victoria Evans — Sussex Foundation Scholarship
- Emmanuel Fletcher — Michael J. & Hannah George Koziski College Scholarship, Future Energy Leaders Scholarship
- Katya Geyer — Dr. Jill Biden Scholarship, Janosik Family Scholarship, Sussex Foundation Scholarship
- Carson Hastings — J.D. O'Connor Scholarship
- Lily Jewell — William O. Murray/Bethany Fenwick Chamber Scholarship
- Dania Lainez — Atlantis Scholarship for Excellence, Margaret A. Stafford Nursing Scholarship
- Noah Lewis — George Henry Award
- Jorda Molina — Janosik Family Scholarship
- Floyd Moore V — Don & Anne Ward Scholarship
- Momina Naeem — Georgetown-Millsboro Rotary Scholarship, Lucille M. Tiro Memorial Scholarship
- Dang Nguyen — Michael J. & Hannah George Koziski College Scholarship
- Kieran Probert — Sussex Foundation Scholarship
- Lauren Ruark — Margaret F. Moore Scholarship
- Natalie Schneider — FCA Foundation Scholarship, John M. Roca Memorial Scholarship
- Emerson Sheldon — J.D. O'Connor Scholarship, Joni Reich Family Scholarship
- William Smith — Janosik Family Scholarship
- Destiny Snow — Janosik Family Scholarship, Joni Reich Family Scholarship, Margaret F. Moore Scholarship
- Riley Stazzone — FCA Foundation Scholarship, Cape Henlopen Taxpayers for Fair Elections Scholarship
- Benjamin Steimel — Sussex Foundation Scholarship
- Ryder Van Horn — Cape Henlopen Taxpayers for Fair Elections Scholarship
- Kameron Vann — Cynthia & Nathaniel Simmons Memorial Scholarship
- Abigail Van Vorst — Don & Anne Ward Scholarship, Janosik Family Scholarship
- Weston Warner — J.D. O'Connor Scholarship
- Declan West — Thurman G. Adams and Hilda McCabe Adams Family Scholarship
The foundation also awarded scholarships to students in Kent and New Castle County along with those from outside Delaware.
The Delaware Community Foundation said donors can establish scholarship funds with an initial gift of $50,000 or more in cash or other assets, including appreciated stock, mutual funds or real estate.