DELAWARE -The Delaware Healthcare Association is encouraging people across the state to get vaccinated and take precautions against seasonal respiratory illnesses as flu activity begins to increase ahead of the winter months.
The Association issued a statement on behalf of its member hospitals urging Delawareans to stay up to date on vaccinations for the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV, when appropriate.
“Delaware hospitals work around the clock - 24/7/365 - to keep our neighbors healthy. Every flu season they put preparation into action and raise awareness. As we head into the colder months, we’re encouraging Delawareans to talk to your healthcare provider and get vaccinated against flu, COVID-19, and if applicable, RSV. We also recommend preventative measures like frequent handwashing and staying home when sick. These precautions are essential to keeping ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities healthy,” said Brian Frazee, president and CEO of the Delaware Healthcare Association.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, overall respiratory illness activity in Delaware and across the United States was classified as "very low" as of Oct. 16.
However, emergency department visits related to flu symptoms are beginning to increase, even as overall activity remains low.
Delaware hospitals anticipate a rise in respiratory illnesses during the winter months and say they are prepared to care for patients as demand increases.
Health officials are also reminding Delawareans to take everyday precautions to limit the spread of respiratory illnesses, including washing hands frequently and staying home when sick.
The Delaware Healthcare Association recommends several steps to prepare for the upcoming flu season:
Get vaccinated: Talk with a health care provider about recommended flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccinations.
Practice good hygiene: Wash hands frequently and avoid spreading illness by staying home when sick.
Know where to seek care: Use primary care providers, urgent care centers or virtual care services for routine illnesses such as coughs and colds. Emergency departments should be reserved for medical emergencies.
Stay informed: Monitor state and hospital resources for updates on respiratory illness activity and available vaccination clinics.
Additional information about flu prevention and vaccination resources is available through the state's flu website at flu.delaware.gov.
The Delaware Healthcare Association also maintains a respiratory illness resource page with prevention information and links to community flu vaccination clinics.